DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - While March Madness fans revel in the journeys of the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Atlantic University, there’s another South Florida basketball powerhouse quietly amassing victories.

Enter the Nova Southeastern University Sharks, a force to be reckoned with, eyeing a second consecutive national championship.

Nicknamed the “Shark Tank,” Nova Southeastern University boasts an impressive home-court record, undefeated since February 15, 2020 — clinching an extraordinary 47 consecutive wins.

“When opposing teams come here, the sharks are circling,” remarked Sharks guard Mike Moore.

Describing their home games as “black-outs,” Moore highlighted the team’s relentless approach, causing opponents to falter under the intense pressure.

Under the guidance of head coach Jim Crutchfield, now in his sixth season at NSU, the Sharks have achieved a remarkable 42-game winning streak overall. Last year, they secured an undefeated season, claiming the NCAA Division II national championship.

“We talk about the culture, but I think it’s just about the way you do things,” Coach Crutchfield emphasized. “A lot of culture is playing hard.”

Recently marking his 500th career coaching win, Crutchfield leads the Sharks with a perfect 6-0 record, securing the top spot in the Division II rankings.

Despite featuring five new starters, including standout senior Shane Hunter from Saint Thomas High School, the team remains a cohesive unit. Hunter expressed confidence in their collective abilities and even wished for preseason matchups against Division I schools.

“I wish some D-1 schools were willing to play us this preseason, but it didn’t happen that way,” said Hunter.

Aware of their status as the hunted, Coach Crutchfield acknowledged the challenges of defending a national championship title and holding the number one ranking.

“I think anybody would agree with that,” Crutchfield stated. “If you just won the national championship and you’re ranked number one in the country, everybody is gonna play their best against you. We have to be ready for that.”

As the Sharks navigate the season, the spotlight remains on their pursuit of a historic back-to-back triumph.

