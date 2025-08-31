NEW YORK (AP) — Connor Norby had three RBIs in the last three innings and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 11-8 on Saturday after squandering a six-run lead.

Juan Soto homered twice for the Mets, who fell behind 8-2 in the third as All-Star lefty David Peterson gave up a career-high eight runs in two-plus innings.

Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer and Soto launched a solo shot before his two-run drive tied it 8-all in the sixth. New York, however, was unable to complete the comeback.

Francisco Lindor had a leadoff homer for the Mets, who remained five games ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card. New York fell six games behind Philadelphia atop the NL East.

Playing in his second game since returning from a six-week stint on the injured list, Norby lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh off Tyler Rogers (4-5) and added a two-run double against Edwin Díaz two innings later.

Calvin Faucher (4-4) got four outs for the win. Tyler Phillips allowed two baserunners in the ninth before striking out Cedric Mullins for his third save.

Heriberto Hernández had an RBI double in a five-run first against Peterson. Eric Wagaman and Joey Wiemer each provided a two-run double.

Jakob Marsee and Wiemer delivered run-scoring singles for Miami in the third. Wiemer finished with three hits.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera gave up six runs (five earned) in four innings.

Key moment

Jeff McNeil led off the Mets seventh with a triple but was stranded when Faucher retired Brett Baty on a grounder, struck out pinch-hitter Starling Marte and got Mullins to line out to left field.

Key stats

Soto, who reached base in all five plate appearances, became the first player to hit 35 homers in three straight seasons for three different teams. … The Mets have scored 176 runs and hit 53 homers in August, both franchise records for any month. … The teams have combined for 58 runs in the first three games of the series.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 5.87 ERA) opposes RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.73) in Sunday’s series finale.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.