No Swede to hurry home; wife gives World Cup OK

MOSCOW (AP) — Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist has permission from his pregnant wife to stay two more weeks at the World Cup.

Granqvist led Sweden into the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday.

Back home in Helsingborg, his wife Sofie is already overdue to give birth to their second child.

She wrote on her Instagram account after the game in St. Petersburg: “Our hero, my husband, Nova’s dad. DAMN you’re good!”

“Enjoy this. We’ll wait for you here at home until after the final!!!”

Sweden next plays Saturday in Samara, against Colombia or England.

