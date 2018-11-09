No. 25 Miami women beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mykea Gray scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Beatrice Mompremier added 14 points and No. 25 Miami beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60 on Friday in a preseason women’s NIT opener.

Gray made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 43-30 lead, and her 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the third quarter gave Miami a 20-point lead.

Laura Cornelius had eight assists and Emese Hof blocked five shots — both career highs — for Miami (2-0). The Hurricanes were 12 of 22 from 3-point range after going 13 for 20 in their opening victory over FIU. Miami also had a 30-14 edge for points in the paint.

Chanell Hayes tied a career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (0-1). Heaven Hamling added three 3-pointesr and 15 points. SFA was 13 of 26 from distance, but shot 36 percent overall and turned it over 19 times.

