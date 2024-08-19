Mike Norvell stepped inside the Jacksonville Jaguars’ indoor practice facility and felt a chill. It wasn’t at all what the Florida State coach wanted.

So Norvell ordered the air conditioning turned off. With more than a hundred players running around inside, it didn’t take long for the comfy space to become a sweltering sauna.

“I wish they would have just turned the heat on actually,” Norvell said. “We’re trying to find as many times as possible for our team to choose hard and get better.”

It couldn’t have been much more difficult for the Seminoles last season. They went 13-0 in the regular season, including beating Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, but were left out of the four-team College Football Playoff.

It was the ultimate gut punch for Norvell and his team.

Now, the 10th-ranked Seminoles will try to do it again. Repeating as ACC champs would guarantee them a spot in the expanded, 12-team playoff field.

“Our objective this year is to go get better,” Norvell said. “(Last year) was really a special experience for our entire program. It sets the stage and opportunity for us to continue to push and continue to elevate this program to ultimately where it deserves to be — among the nation’s elite.”

New faces

With four-year starter Jordan Travis gone, the Seminoles landed former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Uiagalelei has 57 touchdown passes and 21 rushing scores in 40 college starts.

“He’s a big guy; nobody wants to tackle that,” senior running back Lawrance Toafili said.

The Seminoles expect to run the ball early and often with Toafili behind an experienced line. Throw in a stout defense and better-than-average special teams, and Uiagalelei and several new receivers should have time to develop and be better when the meat of the schedule begins in October.

Former Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and three potential starters from Alabama — running back Roydell Williams, receiver Malik Benson and defensive back Earl Little Jr. — also are newcomers to watch.

“We got some weapons with different skill sets,” Toafili said. “The sky’s the limit for us.”

Potential stars

Junior defensive end Patrick Payton ranked second on the team with seven sacks last year, including four in FSU’s final three games, and seems poised for a breakout season as he steps out of Jared Verse’s shadow. Cornerbacks Shyheim Brown and Fentrell Cypress II could end up being the best duo in the ACC, maybe even in college football.

On the other side of the ball, center Maurice Smith, left tackle Darius Washington and right tackle Jeremiah Byers have a combined 122 collegiate starts. Byers has started a team-leading 40 consecutive games.

FSU’s future

Florida State’s future in the ACC remains unclear. The Seminoles are suing the conference to get out a grant of rights agreement that binds them together through 2036. If the rights belong to FSU, the exit fee would be $140 million. If the rights belong to the league, the Seminoles estimate the total price tag would be at least $572 million and maybe as much as $700 million.

Even if FSU does get out, it’s unknown where it would land.

The schedule

The Seminoles open the season Saturday against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. FSU is a 11 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and will be the road team at Aviva Stadium. The ’Noles also have key games against Clemson (Oct. 5), at Miami (Oct. 26), at Notre Dame (Nov. 9) and against Florida (Nov. 30).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.