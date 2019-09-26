Nick Kyrgios faces possible suspension after expletive-laden outburst

(CNN) — Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios could face a 16-week suspension from ATP events and a $25,000 fine after his on court outburst at the Cincinnati Masters in August.

The Australian was initially fined $113,000 for smashing two rackets and calling chair umpire Fergus Murphy a “f***ing tool” in his three set defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

However, his behavior has been subject to an ongoing investigation by the sport’s governing body which concluded the 24-year-old had committed “aggravated behavior” and identified a pattern related to verbal abuse of officials and spectators.

Both the potential fine and suspension will be lifted after a six-month probationary period provided Kyrgios meets a number of conditions laid down by the ATP. Among them are the need for a “mental coach” while competing in ATP events and the use of a behavioral management expert during the off season.

Kyrgios has five days to launch an appeal but the Australian has said on social media he will accept the probation.

In a Instagram comment on Tennis TV’s post, he said: “Live and die by the sword. I’ll take probo.”

Nothing new

The Australian is currently nursing a collarbone injury picked up at the Laver Cup but has endured a turbulent season.

This isn’t the first time Kyrgios’ behavior has been subject to scrutiny either.

In 2016, he was banned for eight weeks and fined $25,000 for failing to “give best efforts” — or “tanking,” in tennis terms — at the Shanghai Masters.

He was also fined in May after he kicked a bottle, threw his racket on the ground and hurled a chair in the final set of a match at the Italian Open.

More recently, he labeled the ATP as “pretty corrupt” during the US Open when asked about his hefty fine at Cincinnati.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.