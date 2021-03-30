NFL teams approve 17 game regular-season schedule

For the first time in 33 years, the NFL schedule was increased to 17 regular-season games.

NFL clubs approved the changes during a virtual league meeting Tuesday, with the new changes beginning in 2021.

Each club will play 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time since 1978. “This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021. As a result, the Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants.

The official 2021 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced later this spring.

