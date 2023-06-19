WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the Miami Dolphins’ training camp just around the corner, players took a break and showcased their skills on the baseball field instead.

In a philanthropic gesture, Miami Dolphins’ four-time Pro Bowler, Xavien Howard, organized an inaugural charity softball game and Home Run Derby, drawing dozens of NFL stars to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

“Feels great man, you know, to have the guys come and stop what they’re doing to help out and support me,” said Howard.

The event proved to be a hit, as football players demonstrated their prowess on the diamond, while some found themselves out of their element.

7News Donovan Campbell caught up with the participants, who shared their thoughts on the game and their support for Howard’s cause.

The Dolphins cornerback was able to convince plenty of his football friends to swing for the fences. Among the notable attendees was Tua Tagovailoa, who admitted his lack of baseball knowledge but surprised everyone with his batting ability.

“It’s good, especially for the cause that it is for and being able to support [Xavien],” said Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, some players like Jaylen Waddle and former Dolphins quarterback Bobby McCain showed off their baseball skills, leaving attendees and players alike in awe.

“He said he had a little history back in the day playing baseball,” said musician MadeinPhlly, who participated in the game. “I kind of believe him now. At first, I thought he was [expletive].”

Players like Dolphins defense tackle Raekwon Davis didn’t do so well. His teammate, Waddle, jokingly said he hasn’t picked up a baseball bat since he was born.

“We all know what I’m good at,” said Davis. “This is my second heart right here.”

Regardless of their skill, every player on the field felt like they hit a home run as they all contributed to the cause.

“You get to see a lot of people here, a lot of their stories, hear a lot of their background so, it’s really cool,” said Tagovailoa.

The event not only entertained the fans but also raised a significant amount of funds for United Way.

Overall, Xavien Howard’s charity softball game brought together athletes from different disciplines, fostering a sense of camaraderie while supporting a noble cause.

