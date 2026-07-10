MIAMI (WSVN) - NFL rookie quarterback and South Florida native Fernando Mendoza is helping shine a light on a cause close to his heart.

Mendoza on Thursday hand-delivered a $500,000 donation to the University of Miami Health System and the UM Miller School of Medicine. The donation will go toward multiple sclerosis stem cell research.

The pledge was made by his family’s Mendoza Family Fund, whch was created around the time the 22-year-old quarterback was drafted for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, has lived with the disease for years.

“You know, people sometimes ask me where my resiliency comes from, and the answer is not football. It’s always been my mom,” he said. “When I accepted the Heisman Trophy, I said and stated that my mom showed me what real toughness looks like, that it’s quiet, it’s not loud, and it’s choosing hope.”

The donation will help launch a first-of-its-kind stem cell transplantation trial at UM.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.