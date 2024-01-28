(CNN) — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the big game for the fourth time in five years after downing the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Baltimore.

The Chiefs will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught 11 passes – nine in the first half – and had one touchdown as Kansas City dominated the time of possession battle.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 30 of 39 for 241 yards with one touchdown.

Chiefs @ Ravens

The Chiefs on Sunday were in familiar territory, making their sixth straight AFC title game appearance with Mahomes at the helm. Across that stretch, he’s racked up two Super Bowls titles, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two league MVP awards. Needless to say, the Mahomes era has been defined by winning when it matters most.

The Chiefs scored with Mahomes hitting Kelce for 13 yards on fourth-and-2, keeping their first drive of the game alive, then two plays later combining with him for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make the score 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

The Ravens struck right back, with the team’s elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson finding Zay Flowers behind the defense for a 30-yard scoring strike that tied the score at 7-7 just minutes later.

Kansas City answered with a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Isiah Pacheco’s 2-yard push into the end zone gave the Chiefs two touchdowns in two long drives.

The Chiefs closed the half with another long drive, with kicker Harrison Butker sending a 52-yard field goal through the uprights with eight seconds left in the second period.

The Chiefs led at halftime 17-7. Both defenses clamped down in the second half.

The only points of the second half came with 2:34 left in the game when the Ravens kicker Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal.

Jackson, the NFL MVP frontrunner, struggled for the Ravens until late in the third quarter. He finished the game 20 of 37 for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

To Jackson’s credit, the issue for Baltimore has never been a lack of an elite quarterback. The Ravens haven’t been able to put together a complete roster that performs at a high level on both sides of the ball – until now.

But Kansas City has “been there.” They have a demonstrated ability to compete and excel under pressure. Mahomes’ offense seems to be hitting their stride at the right time, with strong performances from both Kelce and receiver Rashee Rice during last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. To top it all off, this Chiefs team boasts the best defense they’ve ever had in the Mahomes era.

The high-stakes matchup marked the first time two NFL MVP quarterbacks under the age of 30 faced off in the playoffs, as well as the first time Mahomes and Jackson met on the postseason stage.

Lions @ 49ers

Detroit’s storybook season has at least one more chapter as the Lions travel to Santa Clara to take on the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers.

This season will not be soon forgotten by the Ford Field faithful. After years of missing the postseason entirely, the Lions have found themselves in the conference championship for the first time since 1991.

They already made history by becoming the first Lions team to win two postseason matchups since 1957, and now have the opportunity to become the franchise’s first team to ever make it to the Super Bowl.

“This will be an outstanding test for us, but it’s one we’re ready for,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “We’re built to handle this. This is going to be an outstanding game on the road. Our guys are going to be ready to roll. “

How did the Lions get to this point? They’re led by resurgent quarterback Jared Goff.

The former No. 1 overall pick was traded to Detroit just two years after leading the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII. Despite inheriting a team with a long-standing losing pedigree, Goff – along with head coach Dan Campbell who also joined the team in 2021 – has propelled the Lions to success in his third season. But while Detroit’s accomplishments up to this point are worth commending, its greatest challenge lies ahead.

“These are the times you dream of as a kid,” Goff told reporters earlier this week. “You grow up hoping to be in these final games. We’re one win away from our ultimate goal of getting to the Super Bowl and winning that game as well.”

The 49ers are making their third-straight appearance in the NFC title game and their second-straight led by former ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy. As the NFC’s top seed, they made their postseason debut in the divisional round with a come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The 24-21 win seemed a bit close for comfort for the 49ers, who defeated their opponents by double-digits in eleven of their twelve victories this regular season.

Purdy underperformed for the majority of the game, going 23 for 39 for 252 yards, but managed to string together the game-winning drive late in the second half. Sunday’s matchup against Detroit will be a sort of moment of truth for the 24-year-old quarterback who has been widely scrutinized since taking over the role as starter.

“For this NFC Championship Game, I want to keep it simple, not blow it out of proportion in my mind, but at the same time have some juice because, man, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Purdy said. “You have to be excited about that more than anything.”

