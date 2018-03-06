NFL player works out with Stoneman Douglas team, donates to Aaron Feis Scholarship Fund

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - An NFL player with a connection to South Florida is honoring beloved football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Miami native and current Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget took time to meet and work out with members of the Stoneman Douglas football team in Parkland, Tuesday.

“I want them to know that life is bigger than what they’re facing right now and the times that they’re going through right now,” said Liuget, “and the stuff that they’re doing out here on the football field will definitely pay dividends.”

Liuget also announced his donation for a scholarship fund of $10,000 honoring Stoneman Douglas assistant coach Feis, who was working as a security guard when he was shot and killed as he shielded two students.

“He gave his life for someone,” said Liuget. “I don’t know, to be honest, if I’m built for that myself, you know? To be completely honest. If it isn’t my kids or maybe my wife, I’d probably… I don’t know if I’m built the way Coach Feis was, and I just wanna tip my hat to him, his family and the sacrifice that he made on that day.”

The scholarship from the Coach Aaron Feis Scholarship Fund will go to a graduating member of the football team who exhibits characteristics representative of who Feis was and the traits he valued.

“He loves Stoneman Douglas High School. He’s played here, he’s coached here, he’s been a huge part of this school,” said Stoneman Douglas coach Quentin Short of Feis, “and we wanna make sure his legacy lives on, and whoever’s the recipient of this scholarship is gonna be someone who carries out those traits and makes sure it’s something that Coach Feis would stand for.”

The scholarship recipient should have a big heart, a great work ethic, great character, put the team and others before themself, have at least a 2.5 GPA and graduate in the top half of their class.

“Because that’s what it took for me to be successful, you know,” said Liuget. “You gotta have a good heart, you gotta to be humble, you have to maintain a certain GPA, you gotta have certain characteristics about yourself that is gonna further you in life.”

If you’d like to contribute to the Coach Aaron Feis Scholarship Fund, click here.

