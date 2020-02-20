NFL owners are considering expanding the playoffs to include more teams

(CNN) — NFL owners and executives are set to discuss potential terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in New York Thursday afternoon, an NFL spokesperson tells CNN. The current CBA is set to expire after the 2020 season.

Under a new CBA, ESPN, citing league sources, is reporting the owners are considering expanding the playoffs from six teams per conference to seven, with only the top seed from each conference receiving a first-round bye. Currently, the top two seeds get byes.

The changes would take effect for the 2020 season, according to ESPN, if the CBA is ratified before the start of the season.

If the proposal would have been in effect last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams would have made the playoffs.

The owners would also like to increase the number of regular season games from 16 to 17 and reduce preseason games from four to three, according to ESPN.

Votes to reject or approve the proposal could take place next week, ESPN reports.

NFL Players Association tells CNN Sports that negotiations are active.

