MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big night for a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies held its 25th Annual Miami Gala, Friday night.

NFL legend Tom Brady was honored with the Spirit of Leadership Award for his 20-plus years working as an Ambassador for the organization.

Earlier in the day, Best Buddies held its Celebration of Inclusion Ride on Miami Beach, led by four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

“I think we’ve had the biggest turnout that we’ve had in the history of the Best Buddies Challenge here in Miami,” he said. “We’ve had the roads completely closed down for us going through downtown, just absolutely insane. I mean, it’s an experience you’d never get to do otherwise.”

“Great community of 50 cyclists raising millions of dollars for our cause, and we just had a home run day in every shape, form or fashion,” said Anthony Shriver, Best Buddies’ founder and chairman.

Funds raised at the challenge and Friday’s gala will benefit Best Buddies International. WSVN is a proud longtime sponsor of this organization.

