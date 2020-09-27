NFL legend Joe Montana tussles with woman who attempted to kidnap his grandchild, police say

(CNN) — Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a woman suspected of trying to kidnap their grandchild Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Montana told police the woman — later identified as Sodsai Dalzell — entered his home in Malibu, California, removed his 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen and held the child in her arms.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked the woman to give their grandchild back, police said.

“A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms,” a statement from sheriff’s department reads.

Dalzell fled Montana’s home to a nearby house in Malibu where she was later taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. She is facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

No one was injured during the incident, including the 9-month-old child, the sheriff’s department said.

Montana tweeted Sunday afternoon about the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” he tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Montana played 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers. He won four Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

