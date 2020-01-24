NFL invites fans to meet, interview Super Bowl 54 players at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Marlins Park is gearing up for an immersive showcase for football fans days before Super Bowl 54.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work at the stadium in Miami, which resembled a construction zone, Friday.

The venue is undergoing a massive transformation for Super Bowl Opening Night, Monday night.

Organizers said the event will bring together players and coaches from both of the teams that will be playing at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“What’s being constructed is temporary seating that will allow fans to have a great view for all the player interviews,” said Miami Marlins spokesperson Adam Jones.

“It’s the only time that the players and coaches that are playing in the Super Bowl will be under one roof other than Super Bowl Sunday,” said NFL spokesperson Eric Finkelstein.

Formerly known as Media Day, the event gives an opportunity for media outlets to interview players and coaches before the big game, as well as a chance for fans to secure a front row seat.

“Six thousand media credentialed for the Super Bowl, many of which are going to be here from around the world,” said Finkelstein.

This year, for the first time ever, some members of the general public will have the opportunity to play reporter.

“The fans are actually going to be able to ask questions of some of the players and coaches that are going to be here as part of their interview session,” said Finkelstein.

Organizers said Monday’s event will aim to provide a unique, immersive experience for everyone involved.

“We’ll have a ton of different elements happening throughout the venue, including free autograph signings and so many other things that you’re just gonna have to come and check out,” said Finkelstein.

Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night cost $25 and are available for purchase here. They may also be bought through Ticketmaster.

