NFL Hall of Fame exhibit unveiled at HistoryMiami Museum

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new exhibit at HistoryMiami Museum is giving South Floridians the opportunity to experience 100 years of gridiron glory.

The museum’s 8,000-square-foot NFL Hall of Fame exhibit opened to the public on Saturday.

It showcases the story of professional football, from its beginnings to where it is today. It also features more than 200 artifacts and special NFL pieces, including interactive displays.

The exhibit will remain on display until Feb. 9, 2020, a week after Super Bowl Sunday. That game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.