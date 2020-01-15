NFL, Courtyard by Marriott showcase Super Bowl suite at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Super Bowl 54 is two and a half weeks away, and the NFL has collaborated with Courtyard by Marriott to upgrade the regular suite inside the Hard Rock Stadium into a luxurious hotel room designed to entertain before, during and after the big game.

Four lucky people will be spending Saturday night before the Super Bowl in the suite and waking up Sunday morning inside the stadium.

“Well, the good part is that it’s here! I love the fact that it’s here, it’s the 11th time it’s been in Miami,” former Miami Dolphins quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino said. “They transformed the suite — it was a normal suite — into a sleepover Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

And who gets to sleep in the suite and wake up there the morning of the big game? One lucky contest winner and three of her friends.

Back in September, Courtyard by Marriott launched a social media contest dubbed the Courtyard Super Bowl Contest in which they were looking for a game-changing friendship.

Denise Ammon was selected as the winner.

“She has passion for being a doctor, and she was told many times before she became a doctor that she wasn’t gonna be able to do it, and she finally persevered and became an ER doctor in a trauma unit,” Marino said.

Ammon, who is from California, and her pals will get to enjoy the game in the luxurious suite.

They’ll also get to be part of some exclusive events throughout the weekend.

“I’m sure they’re gonna have a lot of surprises, which I’m not allowed to tell you yet,” Marino said.

Super Bowl 54 will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.