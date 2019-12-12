NFL Commissioner: Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl despite petition

Michael Vick is going back to the NFL Pro Bowl, this time as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains. But if some fans have their way, the ex-quarterback will lose his chance to mentor players on the sidelines. (Veronica Foreman/CNN)

(WSVN) - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said former player Michael Vick will still be honored at the Pro Bowl despite a petition asking for him to be removed.

Vick is heading to the Pro Bowl as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains.

However, some fans did not take the news well. A woman started a petition calling for the NFL to revoke the honor. The petition has since picked up over 500,000 signatures.

Vick served 18 months in federal prison after admitting in 2007 that he participated in killing dogs and operated a business enterprise that involved illegal gambling. He was suspended by the NFL and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 and played with several teams before retiring in 2017.

“Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his, what I think his recognition of the mistake he made,” Goodell said Wednesday. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He’s been accountable for it. He’s worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made, and I admire that.”

Goodell said he does not anticipate any change with Vick serving as a captain.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando on Jan. 26.

The other captains selected are Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith. The group is expected to serve as mentors to players during the game and participate in events leading up to it.

