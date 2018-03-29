New-look Marlins begin Opening Day against the Cubs

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are ready to open their season on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs in a four-game series.

The Cubs are two years removed from their 2016 World Series win. Last season, manager Joe Maddon took the team to first place in the Central Division with a 92-70 record.

The Miami Marlins’ offseason has made for a different tune sung in the locker room for this season. Former owner Jeffrey Loria sold the team to Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, which has shaken up the Marlins’ roster.

Twelve players that are currently rostered will be playing in their first Opening Day game.

“Guys have been given an opportunity to make the team,” said Jeter. “The players that we have here had great Spring Trainings, and they’re looking forward to getting the season underway.”

The team also unveiled an “MSD” patch each Marlin will wear, which includes 17 stars that represent each victim of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14.

Another patch the Marlins will wear is to represent the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The team has since seen the departure of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna. Some fans have been outspoken over the team’s restructure, including “Marlins Man” who recently made headlines after deciding not to attend home games for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s going to be a different team,” said Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. “Different way to score runs and different way to approach games. I feel this offense is dynamic.”

“We’ll surprise some people,” said Marlins center fielder and Coral Springs native Lewis Brinson. “That’s our goal this year: to surprise some people.”

Jeter said that, contrary to popular belief, they’ve received support from the community.

“We have new season ticket holders, we have new suite holders,” said Jeter.

“Opening Day, make it a family tradition to come out,” said a fan. “Worked out well this year during Spring Break, so the kids don’t have to miss a day of school.”

The Marlins will look to improve from their 77-win season last year.

