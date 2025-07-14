FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released details from an arrest report reveal that Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins allegedly punched his girlfriend multiple times during an argument in Fort Lauderdale, leading to his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Judkins, 21, was taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police on Saturday and booked into the Broward County Jail on a charge of “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.”

According to the arrest report, the victim told police the altercation began shortly after she and Judkins arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 7.

After leaving the terminal, the two got into a rented Lamborghini SUV, where an argument reportedly escalated.

The woman told officers that Judkins appeared upset after reading text messages from her family, and during the ensuing dispute, he punched her in the mouth and chin with a closed fist.

She showed officers visible bruising on her chin and shared photos taken the next day that documented the injuries.

The report states Judkins continued striking the victim in the arm and thigh while driving, prompting her to move to the back seat and eventually exit the vehicle twice, once near the airport and again at a Burger King parking lot, before ultimately calling police days later after consulting with family and friends.

The victim said she initially delayed reporting the incident because she didn’t want to harm Judkins’ football career, but ultimately decided to press charges and expressed her desire to prosecute, according to the report. Police confirmed visible bruising on her left arm and thigh consistent with her account.

Judkins was arrested after invoking his Miranda rights and declining to speak with officers.

Judkins was the 36th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft after a standout season at Ohio State, where he rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is expected to compete for a lead role in the Browns’ backfield following Nick Chubb’s departure.

Judkins is the only member of the team’s seven-player draft class who has not yet signed his rookie contract.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.