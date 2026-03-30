(WSVN) - The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is on, but new data is shedding some light on how global tensions could keep international soccer fans at home.

According to experts, data shows that bookings to World Cup host cities, including the United States, are down, even compared to years without the tournament.

Travel from Europe to U.S. host cities has dropped nearly 7%, while travel to Canada has only seen a small dip.

Jules Boykoff, Professor of Political Science at Pacific University, said U.S. politics and global affairs may keep visitors from traveling and visiting these cities.

“Globally, this is the apex of excitement for men’s soccer fans around the world,” said Boykoff. “[But,] we’re already seeing a sharp decrease in tourism coming to the United States.”

The World Cup kicks off in June, and huge crowds are expected in 16 host cities, including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. But with the ongoing Iran war and travel restrictions, many international fans may decide to stay away.

“What we’re looking at now is absolutely unprecedented in terms of the United States attacking, optionally, one of the countries that’s involved in the upcoming World Cup. We’ve just never seen anything like it,” said Boykoff.

Industry experts said it could signal hesitation to travel and make it harder to fill seats.

“This World Cup, though it is an unprecedented event and so many countries look forward to it, might not be as traveled as we were anticipating,” said Katy Nastro, spokesperson for the Going Travel app. “If this depression increases more, it’s going to be harder for those host cities to fill seats from the anticipated international inbound travelers.”

While it’s too early to know how big the impact will be, the travel industry said it’s ready either way. Airlines have added flights. Hotels are preparing for crowds, and transportation plans are already in place for fans.

FIFA said it’s up to the U.S. government to decide who can enter the country for the tournament, but adds it’s “committed to using the World Cup to build bridges and promote peace.”

Watch the FIFA World Cup beginning in June on WSVN-7.

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