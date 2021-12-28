CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes’ new head football coach, has already put his plan in place to shake things up at the U. Buckle up.

Even before he took time out to talk to 7Sports at the University of Miami’s campus in Coral Gables last week, Cristobal was on the phone.

“It just doesn’t stop, and that’s good,” he said. “I mean, obviously, I live and die by that big old ‘U’ over there, so it’s part of – really can’t tell what day it is.”

Cristobal has been on the job with the ‘Canes for just two and a half weeks.

“You’ve got to go 24/7. There’s a lot to do,” he said. “You’ve got to meet with every player. You’ve got to conduct a gazillion interviews in-house.”

Cristobal said he has already met with each returning player. He declined to address individual positions like the quarterbacks, but there’s no question about his evaluation process.

“We don’t shoot from the hip on anything. We’ve got a lot of good players on this football team,” he said. “We will assess every single person: body fat, body comp, everybody, bone density. We’ll do it all to make sure that we have a specific plan and a path for everyone in the program to develop.”

During the early signing period, Cristobal got nine players to commit to the U. He said he plans to add six to 12 more players.

“We don’t need pitches. We just need to make sure that the reality is presented clear as day,” he said. “There is so much talent that’s local. You also have the opportunity to really take part in this journey.”

Cristobal once played and coached at the U. What he brings to the table is being praised by South Florida sports icon Udonis Haslem.

“He’s a Miami guy. He understands what the community expects. I think he understands what the alumni expect,” said Haslem. “I think his heart is going to be in it. You know what I’m saying? It’s not just a job for him, so I’m looking forward to it being a positive experience for everybody and moving forward for the Hurricanes.”

There may be some changes that ‘Canes fans have enjoyed in the past that they might not see during games anymore.

“I don’t think culture can ever be a T-shirt, a tagline, a slogan. People all the time ask, ‘What’s your slogan?’ I go, ‘What do you mean, what’s my slogan?” said Cristobal. “I just do get your butt up at 4:30 in the morning and get your butt to work. I don’t think anybody is focusing on bringing back the old days. We want to launch Miami into the future, with a lot of those principles and values, because great principles and values, they stand the test of time.”

Cristobal said he will be busy putting together his coaching staff this week.

