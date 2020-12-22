NCAA: Florida Gators face 1 year probation due to recruiting violations

(WSVN) - The Florida Gators football program is now on a one-year probation.

According to the NCAA, head coach Dan Mullen has been given a one-year penalty for violations of recruiting rules.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.

NCAA officials said Mullen and an assistant coach had in-person contact with a prospect at their high school.

According to the report, the coaches expressed interest in the player and Mullen had sent text messages to the student-athlete about the visit.

This violates the rule that off-campus recruiting isn’t allowed until high school players have reached their junior seasons.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.