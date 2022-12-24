HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - NBA legend Udonis Haslem lent some children a helping hand just in time for Christmas.

The Udonis Haslem Foundation on Friday provided children from underserved communities with $200 gift certificates for a shopping spree at the Walmart along South State Road 7 in Hollywood.

The Miami Heat champ also joined the young shoppers.

“It’s my favorite part of the year, giving, and this is the season to give and to be jolly,” said Haslem.

“I think it’s very nice, ’cause like, it’s just so sweet, and it’s like, it’s Christmas, so it’s like, it’s a very good thing to do, and l like it,” said shopper Rihanna Walace.

“I like it, too,” said shopper Khloe Clayton.

Each child also received a backpack full of goodies to celebrate the season.

