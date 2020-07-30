NBA player Michael Porter Jr. claims coronavirus ‘is being used for population control … overblown’

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 12: Michael Porter Jr. #1 puts up a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said during a Q&A session on Snapchat Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic “is being used for population control” after a user asked him if the virus was being overblown to scare people into being controlled.

“Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda,” the 22-year-old NBA player said. “It’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. I mean because of the virus the whole world is being controlled.”

He continued: “You’re required to wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. Like that would be crazy.”

The US’ coronavirus death toll was 149,684 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Porter, who played college basketball at Missouri, went on to say that he had never been vaccinated.

However, according to the school’s website, students born after 1956 are required to “comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy.”

“I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. So it could get crazy. But it’s definitely behind everything that’s going on right now and all you could do is sit back and watch what’s going on.

“Don’t get too emotionally involved. But yeah, I mean it is a serious thing. It is a real thing. But yes, it is being overblown.”

In 48 games this season, Porter has averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. The Nuggets drafted him with the 14th pick in the 2018 draft but the forward missed the entire 2018-19 season due to injury.

The 2019-20 season — which was postponed in March — is set to get back underway on July 31, with 22 of the 30 NBA teams congregating in Orlando, Florida, to finish the season at the Disney World complex.

Denver begins its restart season Saturday against the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

CNN has reached out to Porter Jr and the Nuggets for comment.

