MIAMI (WSVN) - The NBA has opened an investigation into the sign-and-trade deal the Miami Heat made to get Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, 35, signed his three-year, $85 million deal with the Heat on Friday.

The league’s probe will involve possible tampering violations on whether any illegal contact among teams and players was made ahead of the opening of free agency this past Monday at 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Miami Heat had no comment on the league looking into Lowry’s sign-and-trade deal.

The latest development comes as the Heat signed 10-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker for a two-year deal and Victor Oladipo for a one-year deal.

