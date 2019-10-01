NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s foundation donates electronics to Boys & Girls Club

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat superstar Ray Allen is using his foundation to give back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade: South Beach Club.

The athlete’s Ray of Hope foundation partnered with CDW to donate state-of-the-art computer equipment to the club, located along Michigan Avenue in Miami Beach.

Ray of Hope renovated their computer lab and added new computer desks and chairs, USB bracelet and mouse pads.

“I wanted to give you stuff that can help you each individually so you can be successful,” Allen said to a group of children. “I want you to be successful, similar to me or better.”

CDW donated 16 laptops, 15 desktop computers and two gaming units.

Miami Heat mascot Burnie also made a special appearance.

