COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Japanese tradition has made its way to South Florida.

Sumo wrestling is Japan’s oldest and most popular sport, dating back 1,500 years. It is both spiritually and culturally significant to the Japanese people.

“Everybody thinks sumo wrestlers are a bunch of big guys walking around in diapers, because that’s kind of what they look like, right? But I think that the misconception is that these are some of the most flexible and athletic individuals that you can find,” said President of SE Productions, Sam Minkoff.

Sumo wrestlers are revered in the Japanese culture, as the training is grueling and deeply ritualized.

This national sumo wrestling tour, which came to The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove this past weekend, was started back in 2019, and it features professional sumo athletes have who had success in their home country.

The idea to bring the sport to the U.S. was thanks in part to Hawaii-born sumo wrestler Konishiki, the first ever non-Japanese sumo champ.

“My key to success is if I told myself, ‘Bro, I ain’t going to be anybody’s dirtbag any longer,'” said Konishiki. “I just wanted to kill everybody, and I guess that’s the thing, the killing instinct, I really wanted to kill somebody, I just told myself, as long as I kill them in the ring.”

The audience, who’s new to the sport, learned that the object of sumo is to force your opponent outside the dojo ring or to the mat.

And it’s not always the bigger guy who wins, as the sport uses a rank-based system, with no weight classes.

“It’s like countering, taking advantage of their weight and power. That’s how come smaller guys are dangerous, because they do all the maneuvering,” said pro sumo wrestler Meccha.

Sumo wrestlers begin at a young age and have to rise through the ranks.

“You get your ass kicked, and you ought to say, bow your head and say, ‘Thank you for kicking my ass,’ and wake up for another day, bro,” said Konishiki.

This was a three-day tournament in Miami. There will be six more U.S. stops in 2026.

The idea is to teach people about the sport of sumo and for the competitors to rack up wins and points to be crowned champion at the end of the year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.