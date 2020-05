NASCAR to return to Homestead without spectators

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - NASCAR has announced additional races, including several in Homestead, but there won’t be spectators for now.

NASCAR confirmed five additional Cup races, five Xfinity races and two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races.

The races will take place without spectators at the Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead and Talladega Speedways.

NASCAR said special restrictions and safeguards related to the pandemic will be in effect.

Here is the full list of races:

Sun., May 30 Bristol Xfinity 160 miles FS1 3:30 p.m. ET

Mon., May 31 Bristol Cup 266 miles FS1 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 miles FS1 1 p.m. ET

Sat., June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 miles FOX 4:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles FOX 3 p.m. ET

Wed., June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles FS1 7 p.m. ET

Sat., June 13 Homestead Gander Trucks 201 miles FS1 12:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 13 Homestead Xfinity 250 miles FOX 3:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 14 Homestead Xfinity 250 miles FS1 Noon ET

Sun., June 14 Homestead Cup 400 miles FOX 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 miles FS1 2 p.m. ET

Sat., June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 miles FS1 5:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles FOX 3 p.m. ET

