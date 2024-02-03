LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR moved The Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night out of concerns for inclement weather headed toward California.

Only heat races were scheduled to be run Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but with a forecast calling for heavy rains and flooding to begin Sunday, NASCAR abruptly changed the schedule.

“It’s one of the most logical decisions we’ve made as an industry, potentially ever,” driver Chase Elliott said.

Denny Hamlin, the first driver to hint on social media that the race might be moved up a day, applauded the decision, calling it a “W” for NASCAR.

All heat races were canceled and the 23-car field will be set by speeds in one single practice session. The lineup will be set by the fastest 22 cars in practice, with the final spot in the field to be based off of last year’s Cup Series standings.

The race will begin at 5 p.m. and be televised on FS1. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will follow for a doubleheader. Spectators on Saturday were already being admitted for free and seating will be general admission.

“Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night,” NASCAR sad in a statement. “Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff.

“We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”

NASCAR said it would contact Sunday ticket holders and prepaid parking will be fully refunded.

