NASCAR driver Ryan Newman showing ‘great improvement’ following crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is showing “great improvement” following a horrific crash during the Daytona 500.

According to Roush Fenway, Newman “continues to show great improvement” after Monday night’s crash.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman’s team said he is fully alert and walking around the hospital.

“True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time with playing with his two daughters,” the organization wrote in a tweet.

The organization also tweeted a photo showing a smiling Newman and his daughters.

