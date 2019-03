The NASCAR Championship finale will be moving away from the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting in 2020.

NASCAR released their 2020 schedule showing Phoenix hosting the championship finale and Homestead-Miami Speedway hosting a race on Sunday, March 22nd.

The finale has been held at Homestead-Miami Speedway since 2002.

