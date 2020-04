NASCAR annouces season will resume May 17 with seven races in 10 days, including four in elite Cup Series.

Sunday, May 17 Cup Series Darlington Raceway | FOX 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 19 Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway | FS1 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 20 Cup Series Darlington Raceway | FS1 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 24 Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway | FOX 6 p.m. ET

Monday, May 25 Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway | FS1 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 26 Gander Trucks Charlotte Motor Speedway | FS1 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 27 Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway | FS1 8 p.m. ET

