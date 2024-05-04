(CNN) — Mystik Dan has won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in a rare photo finish at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville.

Mystik Dan edged out Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a three-horse race in what broadcasters called one of the closest finishes in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The next race of the prestigious Triple Crown is on May 18 at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Only 13 horses have won all three races in a single year, with the Bob Baffert trained Justify being the last to accomplish the feat in 2018.

Since the first edition of the race in 1875, it has become the longest continuously held sporting event in the US, and arguably one of the most loved.

Over the years the Kentucky Derby has seen sporting drama, controversy and has crowned some of the best race horses in history.

Unrivalled history

The first Kentucky Derby was watched by a crowd of 10,000 people who saw three-year-old chestnut colt Aristides, ridden by jockey Oliver Lewis, triumph at Churchill Downs.

The Derby has been held at the same venue since, even during both World Wars and the Great Depression of the 1930s.

This year, over 150,000 were expected to descend onto the famed racetrack to watch the race and revel in the celebrations.

Some of the greatest horses have won the Derby, including the likes of Secretariat, American Pharoah, Citation and most recently Justify.

The Kentucky Derby is also the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, a feat which consists of the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes – only 13 horses have won all three races in a single year.

While the race and the venue has remained much the same, work has been underway to improve safety for horses at the track.

Last year, Churchill Downs announced new safety initiatives as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of horse deaths at the track.

Bob Baffert ban extended

The 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby was run without arguably the most recognizable name in the sport, Bob Baffert.

The 71-year-old, who has trained six Derby winners, has been banned from competing in the race since his horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance after initially being declared the winner in 2021.

The suspension was initially for two years but was extended by Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the organizer of the horse race and owner of the famed racetrack, to cover this year’s race.

Baffert “continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit,” a CDI statement read last year, explaining the decision.

The trainer’s request for an emergency hearing was denied

