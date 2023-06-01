MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched a no-hitter into the sixth, Fernando Tatis Jr. had three doubles and four RBIs and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Thursday.

Recently acquired Gary Sánchez homered for the second consecutive day, helping San Diego to 11 hits after being limited to a two-hitter by three Miami pitchers Wednesday. The Padres finished 5-4 in their nine-game road trip.

Musgrove (3-2) kept Miami hitless until Luis Arraez’s infield single. The right-hander allowed a third-inning run, three hits, walked three and struck out three over six innings.

After Arraez’s single, the Marlins loaded the bases against Musgrove with no outs. Musgrove induced a double play grounder that began with a force at home and then struck out Yuli Gurriel.

The 30-year-old Musgrove became the first and remains the only Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter with his outing against the Texas Rangers April 9, 2021.

Consecutive doubles from Ha-Seong Kim and Tatis in the fourth helped erase an eight-inning hitless skid for the Padres and tied it at 1-all. Xander Bogaerts’ groundout advanced Tatis to third and Brandon Dixon’s sacrifice fly put San Diego ahead.

Sánchez’s solo shot in the fifth made it 3-1. Claimed off waivers Monday, Sánchez drove Marlins’ starter Jesús Luzardo’s fastball over the wall in left. The two-time All-Star has hit safely in the three games since joining his new club.

San Diego broke it open and chased Luzardo with a seven-run sixth. Sánchez’s two-run double and Tatis’ three-RBI double keyed the outburst.

Luzardo (4-4) gave up five runs, four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

The Marlins took an early lead on Arraez’s sacrifice fly in the third. Jonathan Davi reached on a leadoff walk then stole second and advanced after catcher Austin Nola’s throwing error. Joey Wendle walked before Arraez’s fly ball to medium left scored Davis.

Miami catcher Jacob Stallings pitched a scoreless ninth around Tatis’ third double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Nabil Crismatt (left hip strain) allowed two runs and two hits in a one-inning rehab outing Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso.

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) went hitless in three at bats in his second rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.45) will start the opener of a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. RHP Jameson Taillon (0-3, 8.04) is scheduled to start for the Cubs.

Marlins: Continue their nine-game homestand Friday as RHP Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.02) starts the opener of a three-game set against the Oakland A’s. LHP Logan Harris (0-0, 10.13) will start for Oakland.

