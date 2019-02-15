Multiple stars show support for Dwyane Wade ahead of final NBA All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) – Multiple NBA stars have traveled to North Carolina to show their support for Miami Heat All-Star Dwyane Wade as he prepares to play his final NBA All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan, the current majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, said he’s very happy for Wade.

“He’s done an unbelievable job to the game of basketball,” Jordan said.

Wade and other All-Stars took part in the NBA’s “Day of Service,” Friday. The players visited a local food bank and provided food for people in need.

The man of the hour express his gratitude toward the former Chicago Bulls superstar.

“I have the pleasure to be able to have a relationship with my basketball idol, and it’s always cool, it’s always great, it’s always gracious and that’s still MJ,” Wade said. “It never gets old. He’s Michael Jordan. He’s the greatest player in my eyes.”

Wade brought his mother and son, Zaire, to the Friday event.

“I want him to be inspired by what he sees,” Wade said. “I want him to dream a little bit more when he leaves this weekend about what he want, because he gets to see his dad, and get to see so many of the greats do it.”

Wade also brought his infant daughter, Kaavia Union Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and his youngest son to Charlotte for the game.

On Thursday night, Miami Heat President Pat Riley, former NBA All-star Charles Barkley and Los Angeles Lakers President Magic Johnson were some of the people who attended a dinner held in Wade’s honor.

“I always knew that the time would come that I won’t play the game no more,” Wade said. “Doesn’t mean that Imma be away from the game. Doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna love the game, but you know, I just won’t tie my shoes up as tight no more.”

“I’m just gonna try and enjoy it,” Wade added. “This is gonna be a different All-Star than I’ve experienced, I believe. I’m just gonna go with whatever comes with it.”

This is Wade’s 13th All-Star selection. He was voted as the game’s Most Valuable Player in 2010.

“Whatever it is from Thursday to Sunday, I’m just gonna enjoy it,” Wade said. “My family be there. My daughter be there. I can’t ask for nothin’ better.”

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Spectrum Center in downtown Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

