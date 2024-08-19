HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Muhammad Ali is arguably the best boxer of all time and one of the most influential athletes to live, well now his grandson is looking to live up to the family name inside the ring.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is the grandson of one of the greatest heavyweight champions of the world.

His relationship with his grandfather provided valuable learning lessons from an early age.

“I think the biggest piece of advice that he’s ever told me was always be humble. I wasn’t 18 when he told me that. I was a little kid when he told me that,” said Biaggio.

At first, Biaggio had no interest in combat sports, he previously played college football for the California Golden Bears and then for the UNLV Rebels at the University of Nevada.

Biaggio learned mixed martial arts (MMA) to overcome his depression which eventually sparked his interest, so he decided to try MMA fighting.

“I was trying to figure out what to do with my life. At the same time I was training and I just ended up falling in love with the sport,” he said.

Dennis Davis has been Biaggo’s trainer since he was an amateur to now, a pro MMA fighter.

“You show him things and he picks it up right away, faster than the average guy. He’s already gone to pro pretty quick for the amount of training had. So I see with the growth what he can still do because he is still really new. He could be huge,” said Davis.

The 25-year-old has always understood that his surname can be both a blessing and a curse.

“Yea. there’s pressure added to that. Everybody wants to beat Muhammad Ali’s grandson. As I keep progressing in my career the pressure is going to be more and more elevated and the target on my back is going to get even bigger, but I don’t care. I welcome all the pressure in the world,” said Biaggio.

Biaggio fought in his second Professional Fighters League this past weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

“I want to create my own name and legacy, but I will still always be Muhammad Ali’s grandson.

Biaggio isn’t the only ‘Ali’ involved in a combat sport his younger brother Nico is a boxer he has 11 wins and 12 professional fights. Their cousin Laila, Muhammad’s daughter has won multiple boxing titles. She is now retired.

