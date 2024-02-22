MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a touching tribute during Black History Month honoring the memory of a boxing legend who had humble beginnings in South Florida.

Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, was honored with a stunningly vivid exhibition in Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue Business Improvement District after partnering with HistoryMiami Museum.

They’re commemorating 60 years since the historic bout between then-reigning champ Sonny Liston and Ali back on Feb. 25, 1964.

Ali trained at the old Fifth Street Gym, located at 555 Washington Ave., and won his first heavyweight title at the Fillmore on 17th Street and Washington.

The same space was transformed into the display.

“A dynamic space of Mohammad Ali’s childhood, his life in Miami, the ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’; you name it, we’ve pretty much covered it here,” said Troy Wright, executive director of the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District. “So this is a very, I won’t say holy ground or sacred ground, but it’s pretty close to it.”

The “I Shook Up the World” exhibit opens Friday, and it will remain on display thru April 1.

