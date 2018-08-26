MSD students honored at 2018 US Open in New York

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Marjory Stone Douglas High School students were honored at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York.

It was all part of the 23rd annual Arthur Ashe Kid’s Day, Saturday.

The students arrived to a red carped and flashing lights.

The Shine MSD group also got the unique opportunity to represent their school while spreading an impactful message through song.

Everybody who attended the tournament enjoyed a day of fun with face painting, magic shows and juggling acts.

