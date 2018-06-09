PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A flag football game to raise money for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gave Parkland’s grieving community a chance to have some lighthearted fun this weekend.

Saturday’s game, called the Feis Bowl, aimed to raise funds — and spirits — in the name of Coach Aaron Feis, one of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 massacre on the school campus.

Cameras showed people walking toward the school’s football field to see its football team face off against alumni players.

Stoneman Douglas alumnus Craig Pugatch said the turnout was bigger than expected.

“We’re at about 30 percent higher than I thought we’d be. We sold about 250 more tickets just last night,” he said, “and that’s not counting the door, so right now we’re just trying to get people in the door. It’s been awesome.”

Current and former members of the football team and band members came together for a day of food, fun, friends and fundraising after a devastating few months.

“Being a part of the marching band was my all-time favorite part of high school, and it’s amazing to come play again,” said Dr. Robyn Cassel, who was also a Stoneman Douglas student. “I hadn’t played the drums in years, so it is so much fun, and I love that we get to support one another and support our awesome school.”

“Growing up and doing this was so much fun,” echoed MSD alumna Danielle Igoe. “It was the highlight of my high school career, and to come back and relive the glory days, especially with my best friends whom I haven’t seen in so long, is just incredible.”

Proceeds from the end-of-the-year festivities will go to the Coach Aaron Feis Foundation, the MSD Gridiron Club and the Stoneman Douglas community.

For those attending, it was a way to end the year on a positive note, surrounded by a community slowly but surely working through unspeakable pain.

It was a day that Feis’ friends said, he would have appreciated.

“This is his kind of event. This is football and food and fun and community,” said Pugatch, “and he was an alumni, and he was a football coach, so this is 100 percent right up his alley.”

Proceeds from the event will also support the Arielle Feis Irrevocable Trust Fund and MSD alumni support initiatives.

