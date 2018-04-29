MSD football team, Aaron Feis’ family read Dolphins team’s draft picks

The Dolphins’ draft picks Saturday were announced by seven members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School team, along with relatives of assistant coach Aaron Feis, one of the 17 people killed in the school shooting in February.

Johanna Feis, Aaron’s sister, announced the Dolphins’ first of two fourth-round picks. She was flanked by Aaron’s young daughter and by Eagles players, all seniors.

“It’s an honor,” she said. “It’s for not-so-great reasons, but it’s nice the community has really come together. My brother always says you have to do the best with what you’ve been given, no matter what the situation.”

The Stoneman Douglas group took a tour of the Dolphins complex and met Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

“It meant a lot to all of us,” said Lucas Taylor, a center and long snapper for the Eagles. “We’ve been doing a lot as a community to help try and grieve over this loss. It has been rough, but this has definitely helped us.”

