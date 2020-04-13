Motorsport world pays tribute to ‘racing legend’ Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 driver Lewis Hamilton meet at Silverstone Circuit on May 31, 2013 in Northampton, England. Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

(CNN) — The world of motor racing has been paying its respects to Stirling Moss after he died on Sunday at age 90.

The British motor racing legend is widely considered one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers, despite never winning a world championship title.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised Moss, describing their friendship as “an unusual pairing.”

“I think it’s important that we celebrate his incredible life and the great man he was,” the 35-year-old said on Instagram.

“Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad but he will always be here, in our memories and will always be such a huge part of British Motorsports Heritage. I certainly will miss our conversations.

“To be honest, it was such an unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but we clicked and ultimately found that the love for racing we both shared made us comrades. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him.”

Moss raced between 1948 and 1962, winning 212 of the 529 races he competed in, famously including the 1955 Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile (1,600km) race across Italy, in record time.

He was also the F1 Driver’s Championship runner-up on four occasions over the course of his career.

Moss won 16 Grands Prix during his career, including “iconic” victories in Monaco and Germany in 1961.

One of his former racing teams, Mercedes, said they have “lost a dear friend”.

“Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you,” the team said on Sunday.

Former rival McLaren described him as “a prodigious competitor and consummate gentleman” while Ferrari defined him as a “formidable opponent”.

Upon joining Mercedes in 1955, Moss formed a formidable partnership with Juan Manuel Fangio, who had already won the Driver’s Championship twice.

Moss’s first F1 world championship success came shortly after, winning the 1955 British Grand Prix.

He finished runner-up in the championship to Fangio that year and twice more subsequently.

He came closest to claiming the F1 world title in 1958, losing out to Mike Hawthorn by a single point.

Toto Wolff, team principal & CEO of the Mercedes, said the motor racing world was losing a “larger-than-life figure.”

“Sir Stirling was one of the survivors of an age when motor racing was about danger, bravery and camaraderie,” he said on Twitter.

“But most of all, Stirling’s career was characterised by an impeccable sportsmanship and in this he truly set himself apart. He was a great figure in the history of Mercedes, both as a Grand Prix driver and the winner of the 1955 Mille Miglia.

“It is no exaggeration to say that we will never see his like again. Our deepest condolences go to his wife Lady Susie, his family and his friends. Godspeed to a true racer.”

Mario Andretti, winner of the 1978 World Championship, described Moss as his hero.

“He was my hero and such a kind man beloved by everyone. He was a true giant in our sport and will be missed forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta said Moss was “one of the kindest men I had even met,” while three-time world champion Jackie Stewart called him “the most charismatic racing driver I think there has ever been.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.