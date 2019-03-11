MMA star Conor McGregor arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly got into an altercation with a fan in Miami Beach.

According to the arrest form, McGregor and the victim were exiting the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, at 4441 Collins Ave., when the fan tried to take a picture of McGregor with his cellphone.

The form states the fighter slapped the phone out of the fan’s hand, which caused it to fall to the ground.

McGregor then stomped on the phone several times while it was on the ground, then walked away with the fan’s phone, the arrest form said.

Miami Beach Police later located McGregor and arrested him, Monday.

He faces charges of criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery.

According to police, McGregor has been transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he awaits arraignment.

