MLB strikeouts top hits for 2nd time in 3 months

NEW YORK (AP) — Strikeouts exceeded hits in the major leagues for the second time in three months, a deviation that had never occurred before this year.

The Elias Sports Bureau said Sunday that there were 6,776 strikeouts and 6,640 hits in June. That leaves the season totals at 21,090 strikeouts and 20,671 hits about halfway through the season.

Strikeouts had topped hits in a full month for the first time in April, when there were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits. The previous low differential was in April 2017, when there were 138 more hits than strikeouts.

There were 7,033 hits and 6,971 strikeouts in May.

Strikeouts per game averaged 16.9 in June, up from 16.75 in May but down from 17.5 in April, which was a record for a full calendar month. Strikeouts have set a record for 10 consecutive seasons, and this year’s rate projects to 41,464. That would shatter last year’s mark of 40,104.

