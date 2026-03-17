MIAMI (WSVN) - A lucky group of children learned how to play ball, while learning life lessons in Miami, all from a former Major League Baseball pro.

MLB and Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation on Monday hosted 100 students from two South Florida schools, along with the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

The 7- and 8-year-olds learned about America’s pastime from a baseball legend and also learned important lessons on how to better navigate life.

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