MIAMI (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade hosted a holiday party with some special guests, including a local baseball legend.

Santa arrived in style on Tuesday, touching down in a helicopter on the field at the Hank Kline Club.

The annual event was organized by former New York Yankee and club board member Alex Rodriguez, who learned to play baseball at the facility.

“Well, it’s great, because I was one of these kids, and there wasn’t a lot of presents under my Christmas tree when I was 10, 11, 12 years old, so the fact that they all walk away with a nice gift is something to feel proud [about],” said Rodriguez. “A lot of our kids and our families go through tough times throughout the year, so this is the one time we get to celebrate with them and actually provide some gifts, or provide a big party, just provide a great experience for them.”

Youth members and their families also had the chance to enjoy a petting zoo, food, music and other fun activities.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.