Miramar Police suspect 2 NFL players of robbing several victims at party

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued warrants for two NFL players suspected of robbing several victims at gunpoint at a party in Miramar.

Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, and Deandre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, are each facing four counts of armed robbery.

According to Miramar Police, the armed robbery happened at around 11 p.m. during a party, Wednesday.

#BREAKING: Arrest warrants issued for two NFL players following an incident at a Miramar, Fla party last night. NY Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/IEtGKXCNFr — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) May 14, 2020

One of the victims told police that he was outside cooking food when he heard a commotion inside. When he looked inside, the victim told police he saw Baker with a gun in his hand.

The victim also told police that Dunbar was helping Baker in the robbery, and the alleged robbers took $800 cash and a Rolex watch valued at $18,000 from him.

At the same time, police said another victim was walking in through the door of the home.

That victim told police that an unidentified assailant wearing a red mask robbed him of $7,000 cash and a Hublot watch valued at $25,000. He said Baker “pointed a gun at him, and he was in fear for his life.”

A third victim told police he was robbed of $4,000 cash and an Audemars Piguet watch valued at $17,500.

According to the arrest warrant, a fourth victim said Baker “pointed a gun at him and told him to give him all his money.” The victim was robbed of $600 cash and a watch valued at $600.

Multiple witnesses said they saw Baker armed with a firearm, but Dunbar was not armed with a firearm, the arrest warrant states.

One of the victims told police the alleged armed robbers got away in a Mercedes-Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

In addition to the armed robbery charges, Baker faces four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The two players will have to appear in court for a bail hearing once they have been arrested or they surrender themselves. However, the judge who signed the warrant for their arrest has stated that they will be held without bond.

