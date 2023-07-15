MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city is set honor a sports legend this weekend.

A statue of eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will be unveiled in Miramar on Saturday.

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell helped kick things off Friday night by emceeing a banquet and silent auction at the Miramar Cultural Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Usain Bolt Foundation and Do the Right Thing — two organizations dedicated to enhancing the character of children through educational and cultural development.

