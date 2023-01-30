HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - People might know Mike Tyson as the heavyweight champion of the world but he is taking a different approach to the business of knocking people to the ground.

He was once called the baddest man on the planet as he beat whoever entered the ring with him. Tyson is still considered by many, the people’s champion but now that name is given for a different reason.

“You know, you saw me — I was a mess,” said Tyson. Now I smoke cannabis and do my psychedelic and I’m very grateful.”

The most dangerous man in the ring at one point in time has gone through a complete transformation. Tyson has a cannabis company named Tyson 2.0.

“Tyson 2.0 is the way to go. It makes you see a UFO,” Tyson said in a viral video promoting his product.

He was in a great mood when he visited the MÜV Cannabis Dispensary in Hollywood where Tyson 2.0 is sold.

The boxing champion first brought a wide range of marijuana to the market in 2016. Tyson’s company makes over $6,000 a month.

“I believe that the sky is the limit as far as the cannabis system goes,” said Tyson. “I don’t even have to be involved with it. It’s going to go on way after I’m no longer here anymore. [Cannabis] is here to stay.”

Fans shared their excitement at the event where they got to meet the legendary fighter.

“It’s Mike Tyson, you know what I mean?” said Anthony Gacitua. “I grew up watching the guy.”

Charlie Smith, another long-time fan of Tyson, said he listened to the now-cannabis businessman talking on a podcast.

“I heard how he was discussing chilling out and taking it easy,” said Smith. “It made sense that cannabis lined up with that.”

Tyson has a wide variety of products including the cannabis ear-shaped gummies, Mike Bites, which was inspired by the 1997 heavyweight title fight where he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

“[Evander] loves it,” said Tyson. “At first he thought it was kind of strange, he didn’t get it but once he got it, he loved it.”

At 56, Tyson still trains five days a week as he has never officially retired from the ring. His latest competition was in 2020 when the Staples Center in Los Angeles hosted an exhibition fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.; Tyson has not been in another match since then but he said, anything is possible.

“I’m still in good shape, I can still walk and my back is not bad, so we’ll see,” he said.

When asked if he misses fighting, Tyson replied, “No, not as much as it misses me, but I have a good relationship with it.”

Tyson is planning on building a 420-acre cannabis theme park in southern California.

Holyfield is even jumping into the cannabis industry with his own ear-shaped gummies called Holy Ears.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.