NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring last month fighting Jake Paul with more than 100 million people watching the match, making it the most streamed sporting event in history.

7News’ Mike DiPasquale spoke with the heavyweight champion at a pop-up event about his health scare that almost prevented him from participating.

The former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson is still the people’s champ.

Mike was in North Miami at the MUV Medical Cannabis Dispensary to promote his Tyson 2.0 Cannabis product but lot of people are still talking about his fight last month against Jake Paul.

In June, Tyson had a health complication with a bleeding ulcer, which caused him to lose 25 pounds.

“I almost gave up. It was pretty grim. We had what, 11, 10 blood transfusions. We didn’t think we were going to make it out of the hospital let alone fight and we did,” said Tyson.

The one time baddest man on the planet, overcame his health scare to train and step back into the ring for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A world-wide television audience watched on Netflix as the 58-year-old Tyson went 8 rounds with 27-year-old Paul.

Tyson lost by unanimous decision.

“Magically. It just happened so quick. 8 round were over fast. I wasn’t tired. I wasn’t sweating. I didn’t understand that,” said Tyson.

Tyson said after the fight he had no regrets. He added that this is one of those rare occurrences when you lost, but still won.

The fans who came to see and meet Tyson in North Miami are still in his corner.

“It’s Mike. I am here to see Mike. Mike’s the goat,” said ” said Felix Aorcea. “I grew up watching him and he’s an inspiration to everybody. I mean he’s a champion. He’s one of the greatest ever.”

“I think if he let go, I think it would’ve been a much quicker fight. I think he could’ve knocked him out in the first or second round to be honest,” said Frank Aliello.

Tyson said he’s officially retired from stepping back into the ring, but the man who once dominated the heavyweight division as the undisputed champ , has not ruled out being involved in the fight game.

“As I said before the sky is the limit. Anything I want, I’m just happy to be able to do it. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to be able to do everything that I want to do in this and beyond,” said Tyson.

Tyson telling 7New’s Mike DiPasquale that he’s looking into more movie roles. The champ played Se Stesso in The Hangover parts 1 and 2.

For those interested, his best cannabis product is ‘Mike Bites’, the gummies are shaped like ears.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.